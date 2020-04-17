Sensex ends 997 points higher, posts gains for 4th straight day on COVID-19 drug hopes

Equity benchmark indices advanced on Thursday in line with global cues as positive results for experimental remdesivir drug towards COVID-19 treatment lifted investor sentiment.

Most major global markets rallied as several countries began talks about lifting the lockdown while improving market sentiments lifted crude oil prices.

At the closing bell, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 997 points or 3.05 per cent at 33,718 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 307 points or 3.21 per cent at 9,860.

Except for Nifty pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were on the positive side with Nifty metal up by 7.9 per cent, auto by 6.4 per cent, IT by 5 per cent and private bank by 2.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Tata Motors accelerated by 19.96 per cent to Rs 93.75 per share while Hero MotoCorp was up by 9.2 per cent.