Covid-19 | Indian medics for UAE, Kuwait; Navy warships ready: Top updates

From the Indian government's in-principle approval to help the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, to a new drug trial being conducted in Chandigarh - here are the top ten updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union government hinted at its post-May 3 plan, with the Ministry of Home Affairs saying that 'considerable relaxations' for 'many districts' were in store.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that 3 Indian Navy warships are on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf nations.

Also, the government plans to enforce installation of the Aarogya Setu app by default in mobile phones.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

