Covid-19 | Indian medics for UAE, Kuwait; Navy warships ready: Top updates

From the Indian government's in-principle approval to help the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, to a new drug trial being conducted in Chandigarh - here are the top ten updates regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Union government hinted at its post-May 3 plan, with the Ministry of Home Affairs saying that 'considerable relaxations' for 'many districts' were in store.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that 3 Indian Navy warships are on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf nations.

Also, the government plans to enforce installation of the Aarogya Setu app by default in mobile phones.

