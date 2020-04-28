Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'punishing' her financially The pair announced their split at the weekend after seven years of marriage and 10 years together, and Kristin claims Jay is "punishing" her financially, by refusing to release "her portion of their funds," so that she can buy her own place.

According to documents filed by Kristen and obtained by TMZ, Jay is refusing to leave their marital home in Tennessee but is also trying to prevent Kristen from purchasing her own house, something they first discussed last year when they were having problems in their marriage.

Kristin claims that last year she started the buying process when the couple were having difficulties but she put the process on hold when they decided to give their marriage another shot.

However, after they agreed that "divorce was inevitable", Kristin tried to move ahead with buying her new pad but Jay told her he would not release the funds.