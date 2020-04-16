Global  

COVID-19: People coming back to Bihar will be screened at state borders, says DGP

COVID-19: People coming back to Bihar will be screened at state borders, says DGP

COVID-19: People coming back to Bihar will be screened at state borders, says DGP

After Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a fresh set of guidelines to let migrant workers, students, tourists and pilgrims stranded get back home, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on April 30 said that the state government has made all arrangements.

He said, "Migrant workers, students and others returning to Bihar will be provided food and screened for COVID-19 at State borders.

We'll make arrangements to drop them at their respective blocks where they will be screened again and quarantined,"

