The Meaning Behind May Day May 1, known as May Day, is an official holiday in 66 countries across the world.

May Day originated as an ancient pagan celebration of spring, known as “Beltane." It took on a different meaning in the 19th century when it became connected to the labor rights movement.

On May 1, 1886, more than 300,000 workers in the U.S. went on strike in response to growing inhumane working conditions.

This culminated in the Haymarket Riot of Chicago, where police and protestors clashed, resulting in a national wave of controversy.

This event widely impacted labor movements around the world and is now often a day of protest for labor unions.

However, some countries still recognize the original traditions of May Day and celebrate with festivities and various customs. A main custom is the maypole dance, which originated as a fertility ritual and involves dancing around a pole with colorful streamers and ribbons.