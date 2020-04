At the direction of Governor Ron Desantis' emergency management team, a hybrid drive-thru, walk-up COVID-19 test site is being set up outside the Miami Beach Convention Center.



Recent related videos from verified sources New Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site



A new drive-thru COVID-19 test site opens Thursday at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:23 Published now City Of Miami To Help People Who Can't Pay Rent, Utilities



The City of Miami is coming to the aid of some people who are taking an economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic with a new $2 million program that will help those in need with rent and utilities. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:17 Published 4 minutes ago