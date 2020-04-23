Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: DHX, MSBI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At DHI Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia bought 36,800 shares of DHX, at a cost of $2.69 each, for a total investment of $98,992.

Carnecchia was up about 14.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DHX trading as high as $3.09 at last check today.

DHI Group Inc is trading off about 4.7% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Carnecchia made one other purchase in the past year, buying $148,798 shares at a cost of $2.71 each.

And on Tuesday, John M.

Schultz bought $77,557 worth of Midland States Bancorp, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $15.51 a piece.

Midland States Bancorp Inc is trading off about 4.8% on the day Thursday.

Schultz was up about 11.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MSBI trading as high as $17.32 in trading on Thursday.