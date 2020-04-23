Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: DHX, MSBI

Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: DHX, MSBI

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: DHX, MSBI

Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: DHX, MSBI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: DHX, MSBI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At DHI Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia bought 36,800 shares of DHX, at a cost of $2.69 each, for a total investment of $98,992.

Carnecchia was up about 14.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DHX trading as high as $3.09 at last check today.

DHI Group Inc is trading off about 4.7% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Carnecchia made one other purchase in the past year, buying $148,798 shares at a cost of $2.71 each.

And on Tuesday, John M.

Schultz bought $77,557 worth of Midland States Bancorp, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $15.51 a piece.

Midland States Bancorp Inc is trading off about 4.8% on the day Thursday.

Schultz was up about 11.7% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MSBI trading as high as $17.32 in trading on Thursday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: TRST, RBB [Video]

Thursday 4/30 Insider Buying Report: TRST, RBB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Thursday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: CFG, BOCH [Video]

Thursday 4/23 Insider Buying Report: CFG, BOCH

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published