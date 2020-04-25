Immunity-Boosting Advice

During the meeting, doctor anthony fauci announced that antiviral drug... remdesivir shows promising results as a treatment for covid-19 3 the immune system made up of a complex collection of cells, chemicals and processes is constantly defending your body against foreign pathogens like viruses... such as covid-19.we spoke with an acadiana physician about ways you can continue to protect yourself through the states extended stay-at-home order.

"....first line of defense is kind of your barrier immune system which is just your skin, mucus membranes, tears, salavia and things of that sort....dr. thomas callais with the lourdes physician group explains some of the work already being done in your immune system to keep you healthy year-round to prevent infection and disease.... "your body has many different types of ways to do that..".

Also, making healthy lifestyle choices such as exercise, eating nutritious foods and getting enough sleep are equally good to bolster your immune system - even it is difficult to stay motivated while in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"... those type of things work better over a long period of time versus just doing it over a short period of time, espcially when the threat of the coronavirus, or covid-19 is not something tha's going to go away in a matter of a few weeks."

In addition, dr. callais adds, supplementing with certain vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other substances can improve your immune response to potentially protect your body from illness.

"'ll always tell my patients to be very cautious about what you take because supplements are not well-regulated.

But what i generally advise is a good healthy multivitamin, is good, and two other things.... vitamin c and then taking zinc on a regular basis."

I's important to also note that some supplements can have adverse effects on prescription or over-the-counter medications yo're taking.

And while som* may not be appropriate for people with certain health conditions, always be sure to try and talk with your healthcare provider before starting any supplements.