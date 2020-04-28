Mayo Clinic Union Said Pence Not Wearing A Mask Insults Employees

The Union representing Mayo Clinic employees spoke of Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to not wear a mask.

According to Reuters, they said his choice was insulting during his visit to their facility in Minnesota.

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota said: “Worse, he puts them, their patients, and their families at risk." Pence defended his choice saying he regularly gets tested for coronavirus.

He said he doesn’t have the virus and wanted to “look them in the eye and say thank you.”