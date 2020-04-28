Global  

Sick mother, 1-yr-old baby, children at home: Why migrants are desperate

Hindustan Times' Srishti Jaswal visited a shelter home for migrants in Chandigarh to see why they are so desperate to return home.

The workers recounted emotional stories of being caught up in the Covid-induced storm when they were trying to ensure a better life for their families.

They spoke about their kin waiting at home - from a sick mother, to a 1-year-old baby - revealing the cause of their desperation to even undertake a journey on foot.

However, with the Union government's decision to allow repatriation of migrant workers, albeit with some caveats, a ray of hope has lit up for those at the shelter home.

