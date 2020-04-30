Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals She Burned Down Her Home Gym With Candles In an Instagram clip, Spears said that the mishap happened six months ago.

Britney Spears, via Instagram Britney Spears, via Instagram Spears added that she likes to exercise outside more anyway.

She then showed off her workout routine.

This is not the first time Spears' love of candles has led to fires.

According to her mom, Lynne, a bathroom blaze was once started in the family's Lousiana residence.

Spears' apartment in New York City also endured a fire back in 2002.

Lynne wrote in an online post after that incident, "Brit has really learned a lesson this time."

