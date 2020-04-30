Man inspired by Tom Hanks in Castaway creates Wilson to keep him company during lockdown
|
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Man inspired by Tom Hanks in Castaway creates Wilson to keep him company during lockdown
A spondon man inspired by the movie castaway created a replica of wilson to keep him company during lockdown.
The man who is the landlord of a pub in Spondon was hanging out his window keep queues of people entertained as the waited to buy essential items from a pop up shop.