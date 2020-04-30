Man inspired by Tom Hanks in Castaway creates Wilson to keep him company during lockdown Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:27s - Published 2 weeks ago Man inspired by Tom Hanks in Castaway creates Wilson to keep him company during lockdown A spondon man inspired by the movie castaway created a replica of wilson to keep him company during lockdown. The man who is the landlord of a pub in Spondon was hanging out his window keep queues of people entertained as the waited to buy essential items from a pop up shop. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Tom Hanks has somehow been dragged into rap beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine



Tekashi 6ix9ine has enough on his plate with all the trouble he’s been in with the law and his former gang.but that didn’t stop him from bringing America’s sweetheart, Tom Hanks, into his latest.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:25 Published 4 days ago Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher's Covid-19 donation



Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have joined forces with Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff and media company DMGT to send a plane load of PPE to London's Heathrow airport from China. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago