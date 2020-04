Austin Louis RT @NBCNews : Hospital ship USNS Comfort heads past lower Manhattan under heavy fog as it leaves to return to its home port of Norfolk, Virg… 16 minutes ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: New Jersey To Gain Access To USNS Comfort Amid Outbreak



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said President Donald Trump has given permission to move people to the hospital beds on the hospital ship stations in the Hudson River in Manhattan. CBS2's Kristine Johnson.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:42 Published 3 weeks ago USNS hospital ship Comfort arrives in Manhattan to help with coronavirus overflow



The USNS Comfort arrives to cheers and signs as people gathered to watch the giant hospital ship as it docks at Pier 90 along Manhattan's west side on Monday (March 30). The vessel will be used as.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 07:18 Published on March 30, 2020