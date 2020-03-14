Global  

YMCA plans for summer fun

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Despite closures now, Rochester's YMCA is still planning for a summer filled with programs

Coronavirus this time of year?

Parents are usually signing their kids up for summer programs and camps.

But with the coronavirus pandemic shutting so many things down... will art classes or sports camps even happen?

Kimt news 3's annalise johnson is checking in with one major summer fun provider in the med city to learn about its plans.

She joins us live.

Annalise?

Live the rochester ???a might be quiet right now... but it has a schedule full of summer programs for students from kindergarten?

To twelfth grade set to kick off in about a month.

And as of now?

None have been cancelled.

The ymca is waiting to get the green or red light from the state.

While waiting?

The orgnization has been planning and preparing safety protols.

If kids are allowed to gather i?

Person during clinics and camps this summer?

It's likely programs may look a little different to maintain some social distance.xxx providing care in the summer becomes just a little bit easier because you get to be outside, and distancing is easier.

Like you're not in small rooms and those kinds of things so summer becomes a little easier for us to imagine the program for it if you do put money down on a ymca summer program?

You will be able to get your deposit back if the program is cancelled... but the ???a recommends having a plan a?

B and c on what you're going to do with your children this summer.

Live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3.

Thank




