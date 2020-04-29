James Bond TOMORROW NEVER DIES movie (1997) - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh - Bond vs helicopter
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 06:13s - Published
James Bond TOMORROW NEVER DIES movie (1997) - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh - Bond vs helicopter
James Bond TOMORROW NEVER DIES movie (1997) - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Michelle Yeoh - Bond vs helicopter Plot synopsis: James Bond sets out to stop a media mogul's plan to induce war between China and the U.K in order to obtain exclusive global media coverage.
Director: Roger Spottiswoode Writers: Bruce Feirstein, Ian Fleming Stars: Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce, Michelle Yeoh, Teri Hatcher Genre: Action, Adventure