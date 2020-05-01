Excited Andy Murray claims win at first Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro event

SHOWS: INTERNET / VARIOUS UNKNOWN LOCATIONS (APRIL 29, 2020) (MADRID OPEN VIRTUAL PRO - NO ARCHIVE.

DAVID GOFFIN WITH DOWN THE LINE WINNER AT 40-40 3 GAMES EACH 2.

MURRAY LETS BALL GO BY TO LOSE POINT IN TIEBREAKER 3.

MURRAY SETS UP MATCH POINT WITH WINNER IN TIEBREAK 4.

MATCH POINT.

MURRAY TAKES CHAMPIONSHIP WITH CROSSCOURT WINNER 5.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) ANDY MURRAY SAYING "I think he's a better player than me at the game.

He was able to use the drop shot shot and I wasn't able to do that so he had some other options but my serve was the biggest difference.

I came up with some big serves." 6.

ANDY MURRAY BEING AWARDED TROPHY 7.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) ANDY MURRAY SAYING: "Thank you so much.

I'll be back next year to collect it for sure." 8.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) ANDY MURRAY SAYING: "Like I said thanks again to everyone who helped put the...cause I was having all the phone calls and the messages trying to work it out and I know it was difficult and to the people who watched I hope it was fun and you enjoyed it.

I think that was the purpose of it for everybody.

Just to see a different side of the players during this period and like I say to do it for a good cause.

Thanks again and I hope to see you in Madrid.

I always loved playing there.

I don't know if I'm defending my title next year.

I don't know how that works with the winner of the event but hopefully I'll be back again next year.

MODERATOR: "Andy Feliciano also said you wanted to say a few words in Spanish?" MURRAY:"(Laughing) "I really don't.

I was having trouble for just five or ten minutes.

You know what?

I'm going to practice now.

There's no excuse for me during this period where I've got a lot of time at home and not try and learn a little bit more Spanish so that I'm confident enough to speak a little Spanish.

I give my speech in Spanish.

That's the committment I'm going to make".

STORY: Andy Murray brushed aside a stong challenge from David Goffin to take the men's championship in the inaugural Madrid Open Virtual Pro tournament Thursday (April 30).

Murray was pressed throughout the match but eventually prevailed 7-6 to take top honors.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion who has won the non-virtual Madrid Open twice, has not played a competitive tennis match this year.

A field of 16 men and 16 women battled it out on a virtual Manolo Santana Stadium that was recreated in the Tennis World Tour video game using a format with the two top players from each group of four advancing following round robin play.

Both Murray and women's winner Kiki Bertens were awarded 150,000 euros ($162,000 dollars) of which they can choose to donate as much as they'd like to tennis peers struggling financially with both tours on hiatus.

An additional 50,000 euros ($54,000 dollars) will be donated to the Madrid Food Bank.

(Production: Peter Bullock)