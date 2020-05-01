Coast moms team up with Goodwill to honor the class of 2020

- for many, graduation is a time- of celebrating- accomplishments, milestones, an- achievements.

- but in light of the covid-19- pandemic sentiors - throughout the country are- missing the reward to those - years of hard work.

- however news 25's victoria- bailey learns about two coast - moms who aren't letting these - special moments pass their- students by.- - - - - "graduation that was like the end for me.

It's- the last thing in my chapter an- now it's not the last thing so- nothing feels right," but thanks to two moms, seniors- throughout the- coast are receiving recognition- in a special way.

- "my mom made the group.

So she wants to do all these things- because i was in a lot- of stuff in high school.

It was- all coming to an end and i was- proud of it and it's like it al- went away really fast.

I didn't- have anything, so she wants to- - - - do a parade, she wants to do a- party, she wants us to have - everything that we wanted to do- she wants to do it for- us" the group is called seniors of- 2020.

They partnered with - goodwill to create these senior- signs to place up and - down highway 49.- something marvin miler says - means the world to him.

- "it was a very unexpected chain of events but it kind of caught- us off guard.

It- caught everybody off guard but- we're just handling it the best- way we can.

We are- - - - very appreciative of it because- the way the situation happened,- the way it caused off - guard, it felt like all those - years of high school if i like- there was no reward but the - efforts that they're making it- stands out to us and we are - appreciative of it" "i love that she did all this for me and that she did all thi- - - - for everybody else because not - lot of people had this it's not- the same but at least it's- something" goodwill development officer- kimberly hall says partnering - with- these passionate parents was a- no brainer.

- "these are our future leaders and because some of them may no- be having graduations - or graduations are delayed we - thought what a cool opportunity- - - - to partner even with the city o- gulfport and align all these- wonderful signs of our seniors- on highway 49 so the whole- community can enjoy - and celebrate our seniors - because they're deserving and - they're worthy" - - -