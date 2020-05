Gov. Sisolak shares 'Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery' plan Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:05s - Published 6 days ago Gov. Sisolak shares 'Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery' plan Gov. Steve Sisolak shared his "Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery" plan during a Thursday news conference. The governor said the recovery plan is designed to build a path forward and safely restart Nevada’s economy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gov. Sisolak shares 'Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery' plan GOVERNOR STEVE SIOLAK LAYINGOUTHIS PLAN...TO RE-OPEN... THE STATE'SECONOMY.GOOD EVENING EVERYBODY..AND..THANKS FOR JOINING US..I'M TRICIA KEAN..AND I'M TODD QUINONES..TONIGHT WE HAVE A BETTER IDEAOF WHAT THE "NEW NORMAL" ISGOING TO LOOK LIKE FOR LASVEGAS..13 INVESTIGATES REPORTER JOEBARTELS IS LIVE AT THE "ICONIC"WELCOME TO LAS VEGAS SIGN WITHTHE DETAILS..JOE?THE GOVERNOR CONTINUES TO PLEADFOR PATIENCE...ON THE REOPENING OF NEVADA'SECONOMY..BUT WE ARE NOW CLOSER THANWE'VE BEEN..TO SEEING LIFE RETURN TO A NEWNORMAL...GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 14-26GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 14-26NEVADA IS PAST THE PEAK..THAT'S THE WORD FROM THEGOVERNOR..AND MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS..THE GROWTH RATE POSTIVECOVID-19 THE GROWTH RATEPOSTIVE COVID-19 CASES ANDHOSPITLIZATIONS..IS TRENDING DOWN..AS OF THIS PAST SUNDAY.THAT'S CRITICAL TO PHASE 1REOPENING.SOT: GOV.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 13:44"WE WILL STAY IN PHASE 1 FOR AMINIMUM OF TWO TO THREE WEEKS -THE RECOMMENDED TIMEFRAMENECESSARY TO EVALUATE TRENDS INCASES AND HOSPITALIZATIONS ASWE RELAX RESTRICTIONS." ASCASES ARE CAREFULLY WATCHED...THE GOVERNOR SAYS ONCE WE ENTERPHASE ONE..WHICH COULD COME AS SOON AS MIDMAY...STAND ALONE RETAIL STORES WOULDREOPEN...BUT EMPLOYEES AND CUSTOMERS AREENCOURAGED TO WEAR MASKS ORFACE COVERINGS.DINE IN RESTAURANTS..AND PERSONAL CARE SERVICES...ARE ALSO BEING LOOKED AT FORREOPENING.STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 12:59HERE'S WHAT WE WON'T BE ABLE TOOPEN IN PHASE 1.BARS AND NIGHTCLUBS WILL REMAINCLOSED, AS WILL MALLS, LARGESPORTING EVENTS, LARGEIN-PERSON PLACES OF WORSHIP ANDCONCERTS.I KNOW WE ARE ALL LOOKINGFORWARD TO THESE OPENING UP,BUT DUE TO THE DENSITY ANDRISK, WE WILL BE UNABLE TO DOSO IN PHASE 1.THE GOVERNOR SAYS GAMING..WILL NOT OPEN..AT THE START OF PHASE ONE..AND NOW SAYS..THE TOTAL NUMBER OF ADDITIONALPHASES IS UNKNOWN..HE'S ALSO SHIFTING..REOPENING..RESPONSIBILITIES TO LOCALLEADERS.FORMING THE LOCAL EMPOWERMENTADVISORY PANEL..OR LEAP FOR SHORT...STEVE SISOLAK/(D) NEVADA 16:24"THE MAIN REQUIREMENT IS THATCOUNTY GUIDANCE ANDRESTRICTIONS MUST MEET OREXCEED THE STANDARDS SET FORTHBY THE STATE IN THE NEWDIRECTIVE I WILL BE ISSUINGPRIOR TO ENTERING PHASE 1." TONIGHT CLARK COUNTY CHAIRMARILYN KIRKPATRICK..TWEETED..SHE WILL REPRESENT THE COUNTYON THE GOVERNOR'S ADVISORYPANEL..THE COUNTY ALSO SAYS..THEY WILL HAVE BUSINESS LICENSESTAFF..OUT IN THE COMMUNITY..TO ENSURE..RETAIL BUSINESSES ARE OPENINGUP..TOMORROW AND THIS WEEKEND..IN LINE WITH THE GOVERNOR'SSAFETY..AND IF EMPLOYEES DON'T FEELSAFE TO WORK..HE SAYS..NO ONE OR BUSINESS IS BEINGFORCED TO REOPEN..AND IT'S UP TO INDIVIDUALBUSINESSES TO OPEN..ONCE THEY'VE BEEN APPROVAL TODO SO.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.GOVERNOR SISOLAK IS ALSO EASINGRESTRICTIONS....





You Might Like

Tweets about this KTNV Action News #LIVE: @GovSisolak shares 'Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery' plan. https://t.co/VqEQFQAnAk 6 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources CCSD classrooms remain closed to public



Clark County School District classrooms will remain closed to the public when Nevada enters phase 1 of Gov. Sisolak’s reopening plan. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 5 days ago Gov. Sisolak to unveil 'Roadmap to Recovery' on April 30



Nevada's Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday afternoon on his Twitter account that he'll lay out the "Roadmap to Recovery" for the state on April 30.Nevada's Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:22 Published 1 week ago