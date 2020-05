This father from Agartala, west India, created a motorcycle with two seats one metre apart from each other in an attempt to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Partha Saha who works as a mechanic built an extra-long motorcycle so his daughter could ride along with him.

Partha said: "I can take the help of my daughter to carry out chores and finish necessary tasks for the family." He has named his new electric motorcycle 'COVID-19 BIKE' and says he is hopeful such innovations will go a long way in making lifestyle changes which will keep the disease away.

The bike runs on batteries that last for around three hours and can last for 80km.