China wants Trump to lose election? Beijing counters US President's charge

China responded to US President Donald Trump's charge that the country wants him to lose the upcoming election.

In an interview with Reuters, Trump had levelled the charge, claiming that Beijing will do 'anything' to make him lose.

Trump has been a vocal critic of China over its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, relations were sour even before the outbreak of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus.

The two nations had been locked in tariff war for months, while wrangling over a trade deal had roiled world markets.

