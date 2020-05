Disney is now selling non-medical face masks with featuring some of their more popular characters.

It will donate a million masks to vulnerable children across the USA and portion of profits to...

Disney has created a line of face masks that are now available for pre-order and they feature designs...

BabyMasterDoctor Family> Trending: Disney Character Face Masks Are Here, And Yes, The- https://t.co/22lgUt5gdP #baby https://t.co/1fze58bpEk 12 hours ago

98.7 The Breeze: In just a few minutes, we'll have 3 of the other things going on today w/ our @ChaddandKristi 3 Things Trending inc… https://t.co/xS2z1sw5a6 49 minutes ago