COVID-19: India currently needs 75,000 ventilators, order placed for over 60,000 units, says govt

India needs 75,000 ventilators to fight coronavirus pandemic in current situation, the government said on May 01.

Chairman of Empowered Group-3, PD Vaghela informed, "Total number of 19,398 ventilators are available right now, and we have ordered 60,884 ventilators however the current situation demand 75,000 ventilators." Centre has created 11 Empowered Group in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Empowered Group-3 has responsibility to ensure availability of essential medical supplies.