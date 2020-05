Consumer Reports: Do you need a new computer now? Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:46s - Published 4 days ago Consumer Reports: Do you need a new computer now? Trying to video chat with friends and family or get some work or remote learning done from home and your current computer just isn’t cutting it? You’re not alone. Luckily, Consumer Reports is sharing some tips to help you figure out what kind of computer is right for you. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Consumer Reports: Do you need a new computer now? SOON AFTER ADAM SCHAEFERSTARTED HELPING HIS KIDS WITHTHEIR REMOTE LEARNING, HEREALIZED IT WAS TIME TOREPLACE HIS 12-YEAR-OLDCOMPUTER. "A LOT OF FREEZINGUP PROBLEMS...WE ONLY COULDHAVE ABOUT TWO WEBSITES OPENAT A TIME OTHERWISE IT'LLCRASH&" IF YOU'RE IN THE SAMEBOAT, IT MAY BE TIME TO STARTSHOPPING ONLINE. CHYRON:NICOLAS DE LEON, CONSUMERREPORTS TECH EDITOR "LAPTOPSARE A GREAT OPTION BECAUSETHEY'RE PORTABLE, MOREPOWERFUL, AND LESS EXPENSIVETHAN THEY USED TO BE." IF YOULIKE PCS, THE LENOVO FLEX 15IS A CR BEST BUY. AND CR SAYSTHIS CONVERTIBLE LAPTOP ISCOMFORTABLE AND CONVENIENT TOUSE. IF YOU PREFER A MAC, ONEOF CR'S TOP-RATED LAPTOPS ISTHE 16" APPLE MACBOOK PRO.CR'S TESTERS SAY ITS LONGBATTERY LIFE COULD LAST YOUBEYOND A FULL DAY'S WORK."APPLE IS AT THE TOP OF OURRATINGS WHEN IT COMES TORELIABILITY AND OWNERSATISFACTION." AS FORDESKTOPS, ALL-IN-ONE MODELS,WHERE THE COMPUTER IS BUILTINTO THE MONITOR, ARE APOPULAR CHOICE. THEY'REPOWERFUL AND THEY SAVE SPACE.THIS 27-INCH MODEL FROM LENOVOIS A CR BEST BUY. TESTERS SAYIT SHOWED FAST SPEEDS DURINGPERFORMANCE TESTS AND SAID THETOUCHSCREEN OFFERED ACONVENIENT WAY TO NAVIGATE.AND FOR MAC- LOVERS, LIKEADAM, CR RECOMMENDS THIS21-AND-A-HALF INCH IMAC. ITHAS BUILT-IN SPEAKERS AND CRSAYS ITS DEDICATED GRAPHICSCARD ALLOWS YOU TO RUN MOREGRAPHICS INTENSIVE TASKS LIKE





Tweets about this KGUN9 On Your Side Consumer Reports: Do you need a new computer now? @mark_onthe_news https://t.co/1pZBKreK9N https://t.co/fRJYrrbJ2a 4 days ago Action News on 6abc Are you trying to work, learn or keep in touch from home but your computer isn't cutting it? You're not alone. https://t.co/dipRxEuEcf 5 days ago

