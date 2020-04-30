Watch: Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin tests positive for coronavirus
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tested positive for coronavirus.
PM Mishustin confirmed test result through video conferencing with President Vladimir Putin.
The Russian PM will now be in self-isolation for recovery.
First Deputy PM Andrey Belousov will take charge until Mishustin is recovered.
Cases in Russia have surpassed 100,000-mark with over 1,070 deaths.