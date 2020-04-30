Watch: Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin tests positive for coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin tested positive for coronavirus.

PM Mishustin confirmed test result through video conferencing with President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian PM will now be in self-isolation for recovery.

First Deputy PM Andrey Belousov will take charge until Mishustin is recovered.

Cases in Russia have surpassed 100,000-mark with over 1,070 deaths.

