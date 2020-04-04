Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck Instagram Official

Global  

(CNN) Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck made their affectionate debut on Instagram.

The actress, 32, posted photos of her hugged up with the 47-year-old actor in honor of her birthday on her verified Instagram account.

"Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love!

Cheers to another great year," she wrote in the caption in a series of photos.

There has been speculation for weeks that they were a couple, heightened by Affleck writing "Photo credit pls," in the comment section of a set of photos the actress posted in March showing her on the beach.

