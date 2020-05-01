Relax with a Satisfying Moon Milk Nightcap (Keto Drinks)

The search for the perfect keto drink has ended!

This beautifully blue Moon Milk Nightcap owes its color to butterfly pea flower herbal tea and its healthy keto kick to unsweetened full-fat coconut milk, vanilla extract, liquid stevia, and ashwagandha powder.

Perfect just before bed, this drink has a calming, relaxing effect thanks to the ashwagandha and at only 2g net carbs you'll celebrate another successful day in ketosis!

Find this recipe — plus 124 more delicious, keto-friendly coffees, juices, milkshakes, smoothies, and more — in the new book Keto Drinks, and feel refreshed and satisfied all day long!

Https://bit.ly/3d49rZd