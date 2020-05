R. Kelly files third request to be let out of jail Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:27s - Published 1 day ago R. Kelly files third request to be let out of jail R. Kelly has requested to be released from jail for a third time amid fears he might catch the coronavirus, as he now claims he is "likely diabetic" and is at high risk of dying from the virus. 0

