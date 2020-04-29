Baltimore County Police officer is returning to work, nearly a year after being shot

LONG.....AND HARD.....BUTOFFICER FIRST CLASS TABITHAHAYES WAS BACK IN UNIFORM ANDBACK AT WORK.

OFFICER HAYESWAS SHOT ON THE JOB NEARLY AYEAR AGO.

TODAY AFTER RECOVERYAND REHAB SHE WAS READY TO GETBACK TO WORK.

AND HER FAMILYIN BLUE WAS READY FOR HERRETURN.From their procession....totheir salute...this homecomingwas a welcome back OfficerTabitha Hayes didn't expect."It was incredible.

I actuallyjoked it was better thanChristmas to see that kind ofrespect and honor from peoplethat I respect so much." Andthey share the same respefor Hayes after her harrowingexperience.

It was May 2nd oflast year when Hayes wasworking a patrol shift.

Theveteran cop along with fellowofficers were responding to areport of a man with a gun onLinwood Way in Parkville.

Theinvestigation later revealedthe suspect intended tocommitt suicide by cop and hisgun wasn't loaded.

Hayes wasshot by friendly fire.

"Fivesurgeries total, four in the 6months and one just recentlin January.

A lot ofcomplication.

It's been a longroad.

It's been tough, a lotof therapy, a lot of training,a lot of fighting hard to getback." Ironically her returntoday is the day Marylanhonors those who don't comeback....It's Fallen HeroesDay.

"This is a day that onany other year we'd be atDulaney Valley MemoriGardens and we'd be readingthe names of our fallenofficers and here we have anofficer who we almost lostwho's back here with us andcoming back on this specialday its incredible." Stillheavy on the hearts ofBaltimore County Policetradegy that happened a yearbefore Hayes was shot.....themurder of Officer Amy Caprio."I worked with Amy Caprio.

Iwas a very good friend wiher and to have this incidentso close to that just reallyreminds you how precious ourlives are, how mportant ourfamily and friends are.

She'sis a fifth generation cop whowas eager to return becauseshe says her community needsher help now more than ever aswe battle the Covid 19pandemic together.

"It's oneof the most important jobs inthe world.

I love it.

I lovebeing a part of this agency.

Ijust couldn't wait to get backand being a part of making adifference again."OFFICER HAYES WILL ASSUMENEW ROLE WITH THE DEPARTMENTSHE WILL BE A TEACHER AT THEACADEMY INSTRUCTING OFFICERSAND RECRUITS HELPING TO MAKETHEM SAFER FOR