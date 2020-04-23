High School spring sports cancelled across New York State amid coronavirus pandemic

Governor cuomo today that schools will remained closed for the remainder of the academic year - it comes as no surprise that subsequently the high school spring sports season will not be happening.

In the aftermath of the today's announcement - the new york state public high school athletic association said that all 11 sections have officially cancelled their remaining spring sports.

On monday - the state athletic association had announced the cancellation of state championships for the spring - but had still left regular season and sectional events up to each individual section.

Sections eight and 11 - both on long island had cancelled their seasons back on april 21st - and all remaining made their decisions today.

Section iii executive director john rathbun had previously said that schools must be back open before sports could begin again.

With today's decision - all involved are faced with a tough reality.

John rathbun: i think deep down inside we all knew that this day could possibly come, but i think we were also in a little bit of denial that and we kept the faith, we wantedto s season.

Whatever that may be, one or two games, five games, 10 games whatever it was we were holding out hope.

We had a plan one way or another and i think that this is the worst case scenario but i think one thing that we always do is we always take safety first and foremost and everything we do whether it's heat lightning thunder storms snow we always take safety.

This is really not a safe environment to put students in so i think the governor made a good choice i totally support him as much as this is a difficult pill to swallow at this time i think it's probably in the best interest for everybody according to the state athletic association - new york is now one of 44 total u-s states that have ended their spring sports amid this pandemic.

The organization will now put together an ad hoc committee to analyze the potential impact of this crisis on the fall 2020 athletic season.

Tonight at 11 - we'll hear rathbun's message to student- athletes missing out on spring sports this year.

As a former new york state student- athlete myself - my heart breaks for you - but i hope this loss can lead to even greater wins in the future.

