US Navy and Air Force planes fly over New York in tribute to health workers

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided.

Please turn on cc to select.

U.S- Aircraft from the US military’s elite flight demonstration squadrons saluted first responders, healthcare professionals and other essential workers in a flyover of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

At lunchtime on Tuesday April 28, 12 fighter jets — six from the Navy’s Blue Angels, and six from the Air Force’s Thunderbirds — streaked across the skies above New York City, Newark, Trenton, and Philadelphia.

US Air Force Lt Col John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover, said in a statement: “We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honours those serving on the frontline of our fight with Covid-19.”