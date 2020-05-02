Global  

Covid-19 | Lockdown extension; Trains for migrants; WB Guv slams CM: Top updates

Covid-19 | Lockdown extension; Trains for migrants; WB Guv slams CM: Top updates

Covid-19 | Lockdown extension; Trains for migrants; WB Guv slams CM: Top updates

Centre on Friday extended lockdown for two more weeks with certain relaxations according to the zones.

MHA said restrictions extended partially after a comprehensive review.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced special trains to ferry stranded migrant labourers.

Earlier, MHA had ordered the migrants be brought back through buses.

Meanwhile, the Indian Armed Forces prepare to honour corona warriors.

IAF to conduct fly-pasts, shower flowers on hospitals to honour corona warriors.

Watch the full video for more updates on Covid-19.

