Can India become a wrestling powerhouse? WWE Champion Drew McIntyre answers
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Can India become a wrestling powerhouse? WWE Champion Drew McIntyre answers
WWE has always been popular in India since the late 90s.
The likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock or The Undertaker are still reverred names in India.
However, there is still a void due to the fact that Indian wrestlers are not reaching the top of WWE consistently.
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who recently defeated Brock Lesnar, talks about the huge popularity of wrestling in India and how it could be popularised further.