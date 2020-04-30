Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New Mexico Governor Locks Down Entire Town

New Mexico Governor Locks Down Entire Town

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:35s - Published
New Mexico Governor Locks Down Entire Town

New Mexico Governor Locks Down Entire Town

The State of New Mexico has blocked off all roads leading into and out of the city of Gallup.

According to Business Insider, Gov.

Michelle Lujan Grisham made the call to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

New Mexico has reported 3,513 COVID-19 cases.

131 people have died from the virus.

Gallup's McKinley County has 1,064 of the positive COVID-19 cases.

That's almost a third of the state's total case count.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New Mexico governor orders roads closed to city of Gallup in effort to stop coronavirus spread

New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham invoked the state’s Riot Control Act to slow the spread of...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michigan Governor Issues New Emergency Coronavirus Orders Amid Protest [Video]

Michigan Governor Issues New Emergency Coronavirus Orders Amid Protest

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued new emergency orders to stop the spread of the coronavirus, despite anti-isolation protests at the state capitol.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:12Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update [Video]

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Update

The governor revealed more information on the state's contact tracing effort with former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and announced the shutdown of New York City subways for disinfecting from 1 a.m. - 5..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 56:45Published