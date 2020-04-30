New Mexico Governor Locks Down Entire Town

The State of New Mexico has blocked off all roads leading into and out of the city of Gallup.

According to Business Insider, Gov.

Michelle Lujan Grisham made the call to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

New Mexico has reported 3,513 COVID-19 cases.

131 people have died from the virus.

Gallup's McKinley County has 1,064 of the positive COVID-19 cases.

That's almost a third of the state's total case count.