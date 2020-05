Cole: Man Utd will become title challengers again Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:19s - Published 4 days ago Cole: Man Utd will become title challengers again Andy Cole believes Manchester United 'will get there' and become title challengers again and praised the impact of Bruno Fernandes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Nsemfo Nay3pe COLE: MAN UTD WILL CHALLENGE AGAIN Andy Cole believes Manchester United will become title challengers again and pr… https://t.co/seTwapddRR 3 days ago