Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What's allowed, what isn't
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:56s - Published
Lockdown 3.0 | Cabs, house helps, liquor shops: What's allowed, what isn't
With the Union government extending the national lockdown by two weeks, a host of rules and guidelines have been framed for the red, green and orange zones which are classified based on their Covid-19 caseload.
From operation of public transport, to movement in private vehicles, and relaxation in respect of offices and domestic helps, here's a quick guide for you to understand the various aspects of the government's recent order.