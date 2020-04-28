Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains

How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:46s - Published
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains

How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains

With the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbating the slowdown, in India and globally, Nilesh Shah, part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) spoke to Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad about how the country can kick-start its economy once the threat of the virus dissipates.

Apart from pushing for a cohesive boost involving fiscal and monetary stimuli, and foreign direct investment, Shah also pointed out how India can take advantage of the growing global discontent with China to attract manufacturers.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pappuashwani

pappu ashwani RT @livemint: #Watch | How China’s loss can become India’s #Covid19 gain: PMEAC member, @NileshShah68 explains https://t.co/qPAf2IH7r3 3 hours ago

livemint

Livemint #Watch | How China’s loss can become India’s #Covid19 gain: PMEAC member, @NileshShah68 explains https://t.co/qPAf2IH7r3 4 hours ago

HKTripathi5

H K Tripathi @EU_Commission Where is that Europe leaders who had discussed the india,s internal matter in the Euro parliament… https://t.co/0Bz9pUkN72 3 days ago

Sivaram59463408

Sivaram @ibharathindu @rishibagree Can the thumping majority supreme leader issue one brave statement against China for the… https://t.co/S4auoxAkKr 3 days ago

Bioradmed_India

Biorad Medisys Pvt. Ltd. RT @Xi_Jinpiing: @LiveLawIndia This is the reason why #India can never become a manufaturing hub like #china No one will manufacture if c… 1 week ago

Xi_Jinpiing

Xi Jinping 🇨🇳 @LiveLawIndia This is the reason why #India can never become a manufaturing hub like #china No one will manufactu… https://t.co/4WEkJWmYsO 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: China reacts to India cancelling order of faulty test kits [Video]

Covid-19: China reacts to India cancelling order of faulty test kits

The Chinese government reacted to India's decision to return rapid antibody test kits for Covid-19 which had been found to be faulty. A day after the Indian Council for Medical Research said that test..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:22Published
China India Covid [Video]

China India Covid

China India Covid

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:22Published