Watch: IAF choppers shower flower petals on Doon Medical College to thank frontline warriors

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:40s
Choppers of the Indian Air Force on May 3 showered flower petals on the Doon Medical College in Dehradun in order to express gratitude and appreciation for medical professionals and all other frontline workers.

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on May 1 announced that the defence forces will pay tribute to the frontline warriors across country by showering flower petals on hospitals and other places.

