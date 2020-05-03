Global  

Indian Air Force pays flower tribute to healthcare workers fighting war against Corona | Oneindia

The Indian Air Force, Army and Navy joined hands today to express their gratitude to healthcare workers, police, and forces at the frontlines of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

To show their support to Covid-19 warriors, flypasts, lit-up ships and musical tributes by army bands outside hospitals took place across the country.

From Srinagar to Hyderabad, Mumbai to Itanagar, the flypasts by the air force and the navy added to the tribute.

ARMED FORCES PAY AERIAL SALUTE TO CORONA FIGHTERS.

IAF CHOPPERS SHOWER FLOWER PETALS ON DELHI'S HOSPITALS TO SALUTE COVID-19 WARRIORS.

ARMY PLAYS BAND FOR CORONA WARRIORS AT JAMMU MEDICAL COLLEGE.

IAF HELICOPTER SHOWERS FLOWERS ON GUWAHATI MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL

