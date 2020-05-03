Flypasts to showering flowers, this is how IAF honoured corona warriors

The activities were conducted in honour of COVID-19 warriors including doctors, sanitation workers, media and policemen, who continue to serve the country amid COVID-19 crisis.

Indian Armed Forces on May 3 expressed gratitude towards medical professionals and all other frontline COVID-19 warriors.

Armed forces conducted several events like flypasts by fighter jets over state capitals, aerial flower showers and performances by military bands outside hospitals.

The gesture of special gratitude was announced on May 1 by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.

Indian Air Force organised flypasts by fighter and transport aircraft from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram, and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat.

The IAF and Indian Navy helicopters showered flower petals on the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients at different parts of the country.

IAF also showered flower petals over the Police War Memorial also.

The activities were conducted in honour of COVID-19 warriors including doctors, sanitation workers, media and policemen, who continue to serve the country amid COVID-19 crisis.