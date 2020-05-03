Watch: Armed forces pay aerial salute to corona fighters
|
Armed forces showered flower petals at the hospitals across the nation to salute coronavirus fighters on May 03.
IAF organised flypast to honour COVID-19 warriors who are treating patients selflessly in Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram.
Indian Navy has also showered flowers on medical personnel in Visakhapatnam.
IAF aircraft flypast over a hospital in Jaipur to salute medical personnel.