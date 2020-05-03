Global  

Watch: Armed forces pay aerial salute to corona fighters

Armed forces showered flower petals at the hospitals across the nation to salute coronavirus fighters on May 03.

IAF organised flypast to honour COVID-19 warriors who are treating patients selflessly in Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Indian Navy has also showered flowers on medical personnel in Visakhapatnam.

IAF aircraft flypast over a hospital in Jaipur to salute medical personnel.

