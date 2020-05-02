IAF aircraft flypast over Dal Lake paying tribute to frontline workers

Indian Air Force's flypast over Dal Lake in Srinagar and paid tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers in the view of coronavirus pandemic.

Nation will witness flypasts by fighter jets and transport aircraft of Indian Air Force at multiple locations.

These aircrafts will cover major towns starting from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch.IAF (Indian Air Force) and Indian Navy will fly over hospitals treating corona patients in the cities across the country and will shower petals as a tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of Corona warriors.