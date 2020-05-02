Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dal Lake > IAF aircraft flypast over Dal Lake paying tribute to frontline workers

IAF aircraft flypast over Dal Lake paying tribute to frontline workers

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:32s - Published
IAF aircraft flypast over Dal Lake paying tribute to frontline workers

IAF aircraft flypast over Dal Lake paying tribute to frontline workers

Indian Air Force's flypast over Dal Lake in Srinagar and paid tribute to medical professionals and all other frontline workers in the view of coronavirus pandemic.

Nation will witness flypasts by fighter jets and transport aircraft of Indian Air Force at multiple locations.

These aircrafts will cover major towns starting from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and from Dibrugarh to Kutch.IAF (Indian Air Force) and Indian Navy will fly over hospitals treating corona patients in the cities across the country and will shower petals as a tribute to the efforts and sacrifices of Corona warriors.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArunDongrey

Arun Dongrey IAF Flypast Live Updates: C-130J Super Hercules Aircraft Fly Over Chandigarh's Sukhna Lake as Armed Forces Salute C… https://t.co/Sqavrj8tMF 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: IAF, Indian Navy helicopters to shower flower petals over hospitals as tribute, informs Army PRO [Video]

COVID-19: IAF, Indian Navy helicopters to shower flower petals over hospitals as tribute, informs Army PRO

Indian Army PRO Colonel Aman Anand on May 2 informed about the events which will take place during the flypast to pay tribute to frontline COVID-19 warriors. He said that the nation will witness..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published
US Navy and Air Force planes fly over New York in tribute to health workers [Video]

US Navy and Air Force planes fly over New York in tribute to health workers

**Multi-language subtitle and captions are provided. Please turn on cc to select. U.S- Aircraft from the US military’s elite flight demonstration squadrons saluted first responders, healthcare..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 01:15Published