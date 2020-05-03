Global  

#Covid-19: IAF aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:58s
#Covid-19: IAF aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals

#Covid-19: IAF aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals

Indian Air Force aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting #COVID19.

Two senior army officers - a colonel and a major- were among five security personnel killed in action during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for calling "Aarogya Setu" app a sophisticated surveillance system, the BJP hit back saying that the Congress leader spoke a "new lie" daily and retorted that those who indulged in surveillance all their lives won't know how technology can be leveraged for good.

Dooiz1

Dooiz IAF Flypast LIVE Updates: Air Force, Navy Aircraft Fly Over Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Kolkata to Thank Covid-19 Warr… https://t.co/hj0FaZBV94 11 minutes ago

rjv3906

rajeev varma The Indian Air Force aircraft showering flower petals over hospitals treating Covid-19 patients today and also hold… https://t.co/Ddj8LDvAx9 17 minutes ago

Proletarian11

proletarian11 I just posted "IAF Flypast LIVE Updates: Air Force, Navy Aircraft Fly Over Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai & Kolkata to Than… https://t.co/R1TIfaokxq 18 minutes ago

ashish_kr08

Ashish RT @moneycontrolcom: #IndianAirForce aircraft fly over #Rajpath to show solidarity with frontline warriors fighting against #COVID-19 #Fly… 30 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol #IndianAirForce aircraft fly over #Rajpath to show solidarity with frontline warriors fighting against #COVID-19… https://t.co/65N1cjH2OF 42 minutes ago

ArniPraveen

Praveen Arni Simply waste of public money for this kind of publicity by bjp government News18: IAF Flypast LIVE Updates: Air For… https://t.co/dXJeBfyk8T 45 minutes ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal Watch: IAF pays tribute to healthcare workers fighting coronavirus battle, aircraft flypast over hospitals to showe… https://t.co/rrNLzN8Mfu 47 minutes ago

KishorePrabhala

PrabhalaKishore RT @CNBCTV18Live: Indian Air Force aircraft flypast over #Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals & all frontline worker… 1 hour ago


