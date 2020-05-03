Covid-19: IAF aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals

Indian Air Force aircraft flypast over Rajpath to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting #COVID19.

Two senior army officers - a colonel and a major- were among five security personnel killed in action during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for calling "Aarogya Setu" app a sophisticated surveillance system, the BJP hit back saying that the Congress leader spoke a "new lie" daily and retorted that those who indulged in surveillance all their lives won't know how technology can be leveraged for good.

And other news