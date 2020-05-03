Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ronald Koeman > Dutch coach Koeman admitted to hospital with heart problem -reports

Dutch coach Koeman admitted to hospital with heart problem -reports

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Dutch coach Koeman admitted to hospital with heart problem -reports

Dutch coach Koeman admitted to hospital with heart problem -reports

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was reportedly taken to hospital by ambulance with a heart problem.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dutch coach Koeman admitted to hospital with heart problem -reports

SHOWS: HAMBURG, GERMANY (FILE - SEPTEMBER 05, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

NETHERLANDS COACH, RONALD KOEMAN, SPEAKING WITH STAFF DURING TEAM TRAINING SESSION 2.

NETHERLANDS PLAYERS ENTERING STADIUM TO START TRAINING 3.

PLAYERS SPREADING OUT TO TRAIN, KOEMAN AND COACHING STAFF ON PITCH 4.

WIDE OF PITCH 5.

KOEMAN DURING TRAINING SESSION 6.

KOEMAN / PLAYERS STRETCHING 7.

WIDE OF KOEMAN AT NEWS CONFERENCE 8.

KOEMAN SPEAKING AT NEWS CONFERENCE (NOT A SOUNDBITE) STORY: Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was admitted to hospital with a heart problem on Sunday (May 3), the daily De Telegraaf reported on its website.

The 57-year-old was taken from his home by ambulance but after surgical intervention was in a stable condition, his wife Bartina told the newspaper.

Koeman has been the Dutch coach for just over two years and helped the country to qualify for Euro 2020, which has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former international defender, who as a player won the European Cup with both PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, managed Everton before he took charge of his native country's national team.



Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Dutch coach Koeman hospitalised with heart problem

Dutch national coach Ronald Koeman required hospital treatment after suffering a heart problem.
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this