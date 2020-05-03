Russia Climbs The Grim Coronavirus Death Chart
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in Russia.
According to Business Insider, Russia reported a record number of new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day Sunday.
In fact, the country is fast becoming one of the global epicenters of COVID-19.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were 10,633 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday.
That figure is 1,000 more than were reported on Saturday.
A total of 134,687 people have now contracted the coronavirus in Russia, making it the seventh most-infected country on the planet.