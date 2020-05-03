Scientists Warn The UK Population Must Reduce Socializing By 90% To Stop COVID-19 Spread

Scientists say the UK's current social distancing measures may need to be in place for quite some time.

Specifically, for as long as it takes to find a coronavirus vaccine.

Two new studies say there's a risk of pushing the rate of transmission too high if social interaction isn't severely limited for the foreseeable future.

The first, from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said social contact would have to be limited to around 5 to 10 people.

Business Insider reports the second study came from the University of Dundee.

It found a 90% reduction in social contact compared to usual would be needed to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Lockdown… can barely contain the disease's spread.

