OHA: 45 NEW COVID-19 CASES STATEWIDE

OHA: 45 NEW COVID-19 CASES STATEWIDE
OHA: 45 NEW COVID-19 CASES STATEWIDE
April 22nd.

Now lets get to the latest numbers here in oregon.

Oregon health authority reported 45 new cases today...bringing the statewide total to 2,680.

The death toll holds steady at one hundred and nine tonight.

Some more good news is the number of oregonians sick enough to be hospitalized with coronavirus hit a new low today with state officials reporting 92 active hospitalizations.

And more than 59 thousand people have tested negative for the virus.

Now let's take a closer look at the numbers in our viewing area.

Four out of the five counties saw no new cases or deaths today.....so thats some good news for our sunday night.

Benton county holds steady at 32 total today and 5 deaths.

Linn county also reported no new cases today....keeping them at 87 positive cases.

They still have 7 deaths in the county.

Douglas county*also reported no new cases or deaths today.

That means 24 people have tested positive, and no one there has died.

Coos county*did see new cases today.

They reported*4 new ones for a total of 25 cases there.

It is not yet clear if the new cases are from the shutter creek correctional institution.

There are no deaths in coos county.

Lane county holds steady at 54 confirmed cases and two deaths here.

This comes after four cases were reported here yesterday....after a full week




