Police deploy 'robot cop' to fight COVID-19 in containment zone in southern India
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Police in Tamil Nadu, southern India have deployed a "robot cop" in a containment area in an effort to fight coronavirus.
Footage filmed on April 30 on Meenambal Puram Street, a containment area in Mylapore, a city in Chennai district, shows police using the device.
According to reports, the LD v5.0 is equipped with a two-way intercom, which will enable it to both announce government directives and listen to the public.
The device is also equipped with steering control for mobility, a LED display for push messages and a wireless connectivity range for about a kilometre (0.62 miles).