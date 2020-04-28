Police deploy 'robot cop' to fight COVID-19 in containment zone in southern India

Police in Tamil Nadu, southern India have deployed a "robot cop" in a containment area in an effort to fight coronavirus.

Footage filmed on April 30 on Meenambal Puram Street, a containment area in Mylapore, a city in Chennai district, shows police using the device.

According to reports, the LD v5.0 is equipped with a two-way intercom, which will enable it to both announce government directives and listen to the public.

The device is also equipped with steering control for mobility, a LED display for push messages and a wireless connectivity range for about a kilometre (0.62 miles).