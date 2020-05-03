100 Hours 100 Stars: Somdev Devvarman and Shekhar Suman

"Donate towards #PMCARES fund by clicking on the link: https://m.p-y.tm/FFM-PMCARES Start your morning with Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman in coversation with RJ Vikram and Shekhar Suman singing specially for you, with RJ Aakansha.

Disclaimer: Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One do not take any responsibility for the successful operation, uptime, and consummation of the payment process, which is being run by Paytm and linked directly to the PM Cares Fund collection window/portal.

The role of Fever FM, Radio Nasha & Radio One is to encourage donations #100Hours100Stars"