Huge queue spotted outside liquor store in India as it reopens after 41 days of lockdown Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:54s - Published 46 minutes ago Huge queue spotted outside liquor store in India as it reopens after 41 days of lockdown There were huge queues outside a liquor store in Bangalore as it reopened after 41 days on May 4. 0

Huge queue spotted outside liquor store in India as it reopens after 41 days of lockdown There were huge queues outside a liquor store in Bangalore as it reopened after 41 days on May 4. The store had been closed after the government prohibited the sale of liquor, paan and gutka on March 18, before the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown.





