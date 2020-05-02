FC Cologne infections raise questions over safety of league restart

Provisional plans to restart the German soccer season this month have been called into question after cases of the new coronavirus were found amongst members of FC Cologne’s first team squad, following a training match behind closed doors.

Two players and one member of staff were revealed to have caught the disease last week.

The club said all three cases were symptom free and the individuals were placed in a 14-day quarantine, but the club did not confirm any names.

Around Europe leagues are deciding how and when soccer should resume, with English Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ potentially holding multiple games at neutral venues to get through the fixture pile-up.

However, several players and managers are sceptical at the practicalities of such an idea, with Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero even suggesting most would be "scared" to return too soon.

Over in Italy and Serie A teams will be able to start individual training sessions as of Monday (May 4) with team sessions coming in two weeks time.

The league has been suspended since March 9 and there is a desire to complete the season, although the Italian government says it has not yet decided whether it will give its permission to do so.

A decision on whether the Spanish season will resume will lie with its league and federation, as the country emerges from lockdown.

La Liga has had plans approved to test all players before they return to full training, with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez resigned to matches only being available to fans on TV.

Elsewhere in Europe and last week France followed the Dutch league in cancelling the remainder of its season, with no promotion or relegation taking place.

This has prompted Ligue 1 side Lyon to claim 'dozens of millions' in damages after it faced being deprived of European competition for next season.